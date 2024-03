I would explain to my brother that we should start by pouring buckets of coloured water over each other. Younger than me by five years, he could never see the point of this unpleasant annual exercise. In fact, he would wail at the sight of a pail. Only my curt reminder that, when the festivities were at their height, he would be excluded from my gang of riotous companions could stifle my sibling’s sobs. Unfortunately, they were not always suppressed hastily enough.