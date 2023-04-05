Computer vision in healthcare

Deep learning and computer vision are rapidly advancing fields that hold the potential to revolutionse healthcare diagnosis. By using powerful algorithms and large amounts of data, these technologies can analyse medical images and make accurate predictions about a patient’s condition. Deep learning is a machine learning subfield that uses multi-layered neural networks to analyse data. Computer vision, a field of artificial intelligence, interprets visual data like images and videos. Combined, they enable the analysis of medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, and pathology images.

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) are indeed very good at recognising patterns. They are based on the concept of artificial neural networks, which are inspired by the structure and function of the human brain. DNNs consist of multiple layers of interconnected artificial neurons, where each layer is responsible for learning a different level of abstraction of the input data. The layers closer to the input learn simple features like the edges of a pattern, and the colour of the pattern, while those closer to the output learn more complex features that are composed of the simpler features, and these are the features that define the image class. For example, to identify a cat’s face, the neural networks’ initial layers learn about the edges of the cat’s face and ears.

The layers towards the output learn about important features like the hair on the cat’s face and the nose of the cat. This hierarchical structure allows DNNs to automatically extract and learn a wide range of features from the input data, making them effective at pattern recognition tasks.

There are two main steps in identifying patterns from images using DNNs: The first step is the training process, where the neural network is fed with images of a particular class that exists in an image and allows the network to train and learn the patterns that are unique in an image and uniform across the series of training images. The second step, inference process, the learned features are used to identify the patterns because by this time the network

has already learned the patterns in the image.

The success of learning patterns has helped the healthcare field and has provided remarkable results in identifying rare diseases and early detection of abnormalities that sometimes go unnoticed by trained experts.

Deep learning with computer vision has numerous healthcare applications, particularly in disease detection and diagnosis. One example is analysing pathology images to accurately identify signs of breast cancer. In India, IIT and Tata Medical Centre have partnered to develop a solution for breast cancer diagnosis, aiming to provide accessible healthcare in rural areas. Advancements in cloud computing, telemedicine, and telepathology enable remote analysis and faster results, leading to early detection and potentially saving lives.

Another application is in ophthalmology, where deep learning algorithms can analyse retinal images to detect diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can cause blindness if left untreated. Google developed a system for detecting diabetic retinopathy, partnering with a hospital in Bengaluru, which has helped prevent vision loss and detect early signs of the condition. The use of deep learning in retinal imaging has the potential to benefit millions.

Deep learning has significantly impacted healthcare, assisting doctors in better diagnosis and patient care. It has also enabled faster results, reducing wait times from days or weeks to mere hours. Patients benefit from quicker diagnosis, better care, more affordable healthcare, and easier access through cloud-based solutions.

Despite its promise, the technology faces challenges like the lack of large amounts of labeled data required for accurate predictions. Interpretability of the model is another challenge, as it is crucial for medical diagnosis. Deep learning models can be affected by bias, leading to inaccurate predictions in certain populations. Deep learning with computer vision is a powerful tool with the potential to revolutionise healthcare diagnosis.

Further research and development are needed to overcome these obstacles and ensure the responsible and effective deployment of this technology in healthcare.

(The writer is a computer

vision expert.)