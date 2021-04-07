Life is to be enjoyed, not endured

There is a story about a man who undertook severe penance and intense meditation seeking God’s presence. Finally, God appeared and asked what he wished. The man requested that he may be given a hint before he dies, that he is dying. God granted his wish. After a few decades, the man fell ill and was on his deathbed. He was very angry and cursed God for not having kept His word. Once again, God appeared and told him - Remember those times, when you first noticed your greying hair, your first visit to the ophthalmologist for correcting your vision, your initial visit to the dentist, the weakness you felt in your limbs curtailing your activities and the weariness thereafter, your inability to consume sumptuous meal and digest as usual, your mental efforts to remember things and events of the past, and most importantly your dependence on others, for attending to daily chores and movement. All the above are some of the hints I gave you, as a preparation or dress rehearsal to grow old gracefully, and face death without fear, in a controlled and dignified manner.

In the words of Samuel Ullman- People grow old only by deserting their ideals. Years wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul. You are as young as your faith, as old as your doubt; as young as your self confidence, as old as your fear; as young as your hope, as old as your despair.

In our overly-ambitious lives, many of us have lost our sense of perception, placing importance on material things and personal achievement. Endlessly we worry and strive, watch the passage of time with dread, fear of growing old. An assured income or enormous wealth will not spare anybody from growing old or the inevitable death, today or tomorrow. If wealth were to save humans from old age and death, then there are many who would live forever. We must accumulate friends and enhance our mental pleasures, plan for maintaining reasonably good health that is extremely important to happiness during old age.

Hunter S. Thompson says “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!”