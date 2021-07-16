Mind your tongue

Man is the only creature who has been endowed with the power of speech. It has been used to shape the ethos of the world we live in from time to time.

A folktale of ambiguous antecedents succinctly endorses the role of our tongues in moulding our personalities. There once lived a great Guru who had a lovely and intelligent daughter. When she came of marriageable age, the father decided to conduct a test to identify an apt partner for his only child. Accordingly, he made a formal announcement of his decision. Smart, young and eligible bachelors in the whereabouts turned up at the hermitage on the red-lettered day. The Guru said that the assessment would be based on their response to two questions that were asked of them. When an attentive silence reigned the premises, the Guru said: “Bring the sweetest and pleasantest thing on earth by tomorrow morning.”

The eager youth hurried out to carry out their assignment. They returned clutching jars of honey, sugarcanes, palm sugar and other sweets. Then came a young man who gave the Guru a casket. When the box was opened, the Guru was shocked to see the tongue of a goat there. When he looked at the young man’s face, he was told that the tongue of the goat represented the human tongue, which is capable of saying the sweetest, most comforting and wisest things. The Guru was pleased. He announced his second question: “Bring the bitterest and most unpleasant thing on earth by tomorrow morning”

The crowd dispersed. They came back carrying neem leaves, bitter gourds etc. Then the young man who had pleased the Guru turned up with the same casket. The tongue was still there, it smelt foul. When the Guru grimaced, he was told that the tongue of the goat represented the human tongue, which is capable of saying the cruellest and bitterest words that can destroy the spirit of an individual.

It is needless to say the young man won his bride. He also reiterated the power of speech which can make or break relationships. Yet, many of us lose track of mindful speech when we are caught in a swirl of emotions. The memory of this tale will help us speak measured and meaningful words.