Unearth potential of mining, geo-tourism

Karnataka, known for its ancient heritage, stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and vibrant culture, is also a land of innovation, industry, and abundant talent. The rich history of the land bears the imprints of various dynasties, making it a repository of historical, religious, and heritage monuments along with ancient mining centres.

Karnataka boasts abundant mineral resources, including abrasive minerals like andalusite, antimony, apatite, rock phosphate, asbestos, barite, bauxite, beryl, and building materials like granite. Mining activities, both open-pit and underground, are underway for some of these minerals, while others have been suspended. The mining industry leaves behind a large number of tangible or intangible remains.

The state attracts approximately 12 per cent of India’s domestic tourists, making it the third most appealing destination among Indian states. Karnataka’s tourism focuses on religious, eco, adventure, cultural, rural, wellness, mining, weekend getaways, and geo-tourism, among others. Most domestic tourists visit Karnataka to see palaces, temples, waterfalls, and water parks. However, in general, there is a lack of public awareness regarding mining tourism and geo-tourism packages.

Also Read | Lithium find celebration premature

Mining-tourism and geo-heritage sites are locations of rare and unique geological significance, featuring caves, natural rock sculptures, and distinctive geomorphology. Preserving and protecting these mining, geo-tourism, and geo-heritage sites is crucial for mining-geological studies, education, research, and the benefit of future generations, as they represent non-renewable assets. Unfortunately, some rare geo-heritage sites are disappearing due to vandalism, quarrying, urbanisation, and industrialisation. Therefore, all mining and geo-heritage sites require protection and conservation.

Karnataka is home to approximately 35 mining, tourism, and geo-heritage sites, which are national geological monuments in need of protection and maintenance. These sites face increasing threats of destruction from natural decay, population pressure, and changing socio-economic conditions, exacerbating the situation. To address these challenges, a Mining & Geo-Tourism Hub and Geo-Industrial Park could be developed in areas like Hutti Gold Fields, Chitradurga, Bellary-Hospet, Gulbarga, Bagalkot, Gadag, North/South Canara, and Kolar Gold Field. These regions are known for their ecological and sociocultural diversity.

Establishing a museum showcasing ancient to modern mining methods, archaeological aspects, and other relevant elements would be an attractive and educational tourist destination, offering scientific importance, visual appeal, and social and cultural significance. Karnataka’s mining areas are surrounded by lush green forests, semi-tribal settlements, modern biofuel ventures, and remarkable temples and architecture. Notably, even smaller abandoned mines with old mining installations, like the one in Johannesburg, South Africa, attract a large number of tourists.

These locations in Karnataka possess immense mining and geo-tourism potential, which can generate local employment opportunities in remote parts of the state while increasing tourist, educational, and research activities. Promoting mining and geo-tourism in Karnataka involves two key aspects:

Protecting mining and geo-heritage sites.

Popularising and maintaining these sites, organising mining and geo-tourism trips according to statutory norms. A detailed project report outlining conservation, and the promotion of mining and geo-tourism needs to be prepared.

Mining and geo-tourism in Karnataka will stimulate curiosity among the general public and researchers alike.

(The writer works at NIAS, Bengaluru.)