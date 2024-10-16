Passion paves the path to success

<p class="bodytext">The lines in the iconic Hindi film, Three Idiots, is indelibly imprinted deep in my heart: “Do not sprint after success, but rather strive with passion to secure something great. You’d then behold success bounding behind you by itself in bountiful measure!” Working with diligence and dogged resolve only during ‘duress,’ isn’t the definitive criteria, which opens doors to success. Instead, the sure-shot way to success is to slog at something consistently and with passion. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It is believed, “If one needs something one never had earlier, then one has to do something that one had not done earlier.” Now, along with efforts, if one works with passion, then most certainly even monumental tasks would turn into mere doddles. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Here, I’m reminded of Nishanth, my friend Kavitha’s son. A few decades back, when I saw Nishanth, enjoying with friends, with ‘footloose and fancy-free’ attitude, I hadn’t foreseen this frisky lad would later be filled with feisty unflinching firmness, in finding his calling in professional life. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While charting his career graph, Nishanth forfeited plenty of profitable options to pursue his passion in silver-ware merchandising. Placing implicit trust in Lord Manjunatha, Nishanth had made up his mind to make meticulous moves on the chosen track. Then he got onto the task of taking up risks, treading on not-so-traversed path, besides tackling potent forces, trying to torpedo his career choice. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Well, with irrepressible pluck, indomitable persistence, and indefatigable passion, Nishanth tried pursuing his dream. He doggedly delved in intense research and attended several workshops to imbibe necessary knowledge and other intricate details involved in the trade. Then, he began stockpiling his store with splendiferous wares, curated from sundry sources. Slowly, his abiding passion bore amazing dividends.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yes, success didn’t come seamlessly or easily to Nishanth. He had to struggle with singular focus, stupendous efforts, and superlative passion. No wonder, one can behold the best breathtaking hilltop view, only after a body-whacking climb! </p>.<p class="bodytext">It is said, “There is exhilarating adventure ahead if you are extremely bold. Let go of the present lacklustre moment that life makes you to hold!” Indeed, Nishanth’s passion in particular field has proved the possible truth in this profound statement! </p>