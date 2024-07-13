Peter Thiel’s doping games and tech’s quest for a superhuman

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is trying to reverse aging, while Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have also poured money into immortality research. Elon Musk is trying to enhance human cognition with brain implants through Neuralink Corp. — which will put its device in a second human patient in a week or so — while online-payments entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is trying to reverse his biological age by getting blood transfusions from his son.

Christian Angermeyer, a tech investor running Thiel’s Enhanced Games, has written that we should expect several waves of human enhancement, with the first generation marked by mass adoption of weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, followed by drugs that can tackle muscle degeneration for older people and enhance cognition. Psychedelics that can address mental health issues will follow, before what he describes as the final wave: “transhumanism” through brain implants.

This isn’t just the techno-optimist philosophy normally associated with Silicon Valley — that complex biological and social issues are just like engineering problems it is best placed to solve. It’s also a contemporary resurgence of something like transhumanism, the theory that humans can evolve past their physical limits with the help of science and technology.

Technologists who take this idea to its extreme believe that the merger of humans with computers isn’t just possible, but necessary. Musk has told his Neuralink scientists to work with a “maniacal sense of urgency” to deploy his brain implants so humans can defend themselves against future rogue AI. Google’s Page is so enamored with the idea that computers will one day spawn digital beings that Musk said Page called him a “speciesist” for favoring human life over digital life forms.

The problem with all this urgency and zeal is that it can lead to ends-justify-the-means thinking, which doesn’t bode well for a philosophy with disconcerting roots. Transhumanism was coined in 1957 by the biologist Julian Huxley, a leading figure in the British eugenics movement who saw the idea as a more scientifically grounded way to improve humans. He pushed for “positive eugenics,” encouraging “genetically superior” people to reproduce, for instance, instead of pushing for forced sterilization among “idlers” and those who were deemed mentally unfit.

While the likes of Thiel, Musk, Page and Altman aren’t advocating eugenics, they are pursuing similar objectives to transhumanism. Given their power and influence, that shouldn’t be dismissed as wacky, but scrutinised for the possible repercussions in the long term. Thiel didn’t respond to a request for comment.