PLI to ELI – an idea for Nirmala Sitharaman

Yet, the claim about jobs created through the PLI scheme is the only one of all the four claims made by the government that cannot be proven or verified. Investment, production and exports are all economic measures that can be calculated accurately and reported. But we have no way to ascertain if indeed 6.8 lakh jobs were created and if they were, who are the ones who got these jobs, at what pay, and in which geographies and sectors. This is just an estimate by the government. When taxpayer funds are used to incentivise economic activities, the expectation should rightfully be a high social return on that investment, in terms of good jobs created for a large number of people. If any, shouldn’t accurate, verifiable data of the exact number of jobs created be the most important assessment criterion of the PLI scheme?