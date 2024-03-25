PM Modi’s big bet on Elon Musk in India might just work

The stick of high tariffs together with the carrot of possible consumer demand growth should be enough to lure in people like Musk, they think.

That said, there’s a deeper story to be told here. Size matters: The Indian government is a big believer in the transformative potential of a single large investor. Officials expended enormous amounts of energy wooing Apple Inc.

They were ultimately successful, and now think an entire mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem will grow up around Foxconn Technology Co.’s factories in south India. For the past few years, they’ve been working to convince Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to do the same. It’s an anchor investor strategy: Get a whale like Musk in, and the minnows will follow.

If Apple and Tesla are both putting hundreds of millions into backing the India story, it is something of a statement about the country’s business environment, right?

This isn’t the first time governments have tried this, of course. China famously waived its domestic ownership requirements to get Tesla to open a gigafactory in Shanghai. That seems to have paid off: Tesla says that over 95 per cent of the parts that factory uses come from local suppliers.

And Musk’s claim that he couldn’t invest big in a country that didn’t allow him to get enough cars on the ground first did have a certain logic. Importing vehicles to begin with allows you to start creating a charging infrastructure, for example. That in turn grows the domestic market enough to justify the investment you make in local production.

There’s a lot more that India could do to help this trend along. For example, EV makers who take up this offer should be encouraged to invest in interoperable charging. Land is scarce, and finding space for multiple different kinds of EV charging stations would otherwise be a nightmare.