Poll running on horsepower

Picture this: the campaign trail, where politicians are no longer merely campaigners but SUV commanders. Election rallies turn into parades of vehicular grandeur, where the candidates’ choice of SUV is scrutinised more assiduously than their manifestoes. While gleaming, high-end luxury SUVs may enamour a section of the janata, rugged, off-road beasts with giant wheels may signify a connection to the grassroots for the other lot. The choice of SUV speaks volumes about the identity and prowess of politicians. While speeches and promises seem to be tolerated with fistfuls of salt, instant delivery of goodies like Bapu brand currency notes and liquor pouches using over-sized SUVs is known to have made or marred political fortunes. What lies behind the tinted windows of these road warriors remains a secret to most.