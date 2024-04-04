Prevent frequent droughts in Karnataka

I feel a sense of déjà vu, as I have written about the water shortages and power outages that Bengaluru and Karnataka face every summer for ever so long. Almost faithfully, we repeat the same mistakes every summer, taking no effort to mitigate the effects of climate change, and end up taking short-term measures to manage the crisis and hoping for early and pre-monsoon rains to save the state — a yearly summer crisis that we can avoid if we put in place long-term measures. Harvest rainwater, recharge groundwater sources, treat and recycle waste water, and rejuvenate the existing lakes. All of which conservationists, activists, citizen forums, and the media have reiterated again and again. So what else is new, one might ask?