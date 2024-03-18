Putin and Trump force defense rethink in Europe

Swarms of drone attacks in the Red Sea are a lesson in asymmetric warfare, pitting $2,000 drones against million-dollar missiles. For all of its expertise in the latter, Europe’s defense industry has failed to pioneer the former, with drone projects coming in late and over budget, if at all. A report by the French Senate pointed to deeper issues than spending cutbacks or changing military requirements, flagging internal resistance, rivalry between big defense suppliers and a lack of strategic planning. The result is more dependence on non-European suppliers.

Artificial intelligence, too, is changing the speed of what Christian Brose, chief strategy officer of Anduril Industries Inc., calls the “kill chain” — understanding a situation, making a decision and executing it. Yet even as European Union member states lift their purchases of military equipment, they spent less on defense research and technology in 2022 than in 2021. Meanwhile, the EU’s recently proposed €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) fund to boost its defense industry is equivalent to one Series E funding round for Anduril, which last December unveiled an autonomous drone-killer. The US Pentagon has a senior official in charge of algorithmic warfare and asked for more than $3 billion for AI-related activities in its 2024 budget submission.

Europe is way behind the US in these areas — and faces a “huge challenge” if the dominance of Big Tech and its surrounding startup ecosystem end up setting the standards for Europeans to follow, says Alessandro Marrone, of think tank IAI. Promoting more homegrown innovation could help lessen their dependency on the world’s biggest military spender, a more urgent need ahead of a possible Trump presidency. The EU has set up a hub for defense innovation, while France has pledged to spend €2 billion through 2030 on a military AI plan.

But pots of this money are small, while the barriers to competing for big defense contracts are high. Procurement is a world of maze-like rules and requirements — for good reason — and favors large suppliers and industry insiders. Development cycles are long and risk-averse. Air Street Capital, an investor in Lambda Automata, says the value of UK Ministry of Defense contracts awarded to small-to-medium-sized companies in the 2021-2022 period was 1/25th of that awarded to bigger rivals. Continental Europe is fragmented across dozens of military-industrial complexes, subsidising local industry and employment in ways that don’t always prioritise efficiency and competitiveness.