Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Putin brings together economies he hopes will eclipse the West

Putin brings together economies he hopes will eclipse the West

The Russian leader hopes to use the meeting of the BRICS group, which includes China and India, as a counterweight to the West

Follow Us :

International New York Times
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 20:49 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsRussiaOpinionPutin

Follow us on :

Follow Us