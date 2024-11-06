Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Raichur’s fight for AIIMS

Raichur’s fight for AIIMS

Despite this clear necessity, the 2024–25 Union Budget excluded Raichur from AIIMS allocations.

Follow Us :

Jehosh Paul
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 19:12 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaRaichur

Follow us on :

Follow Us