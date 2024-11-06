Raichur’s fight for AIIMS

<p>The Raichur District AIIMS Horata Samiti — a committee formed to advocate for a much-needed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) —has now completed 900 days of an indefinite strike. This remarkable persistence, demanding what should be a fundamental right—access to quality healthcare—underscores the dire need for improved medical infrastructure in Raichur. Designated as an aspirational district and granted special status under Article 371(J) of the Indian Constitution to promote its development, Raichur reflects both the potential and the persistent neglect faced by the broader Kalyana Karnataka region, of which it is a part. </p>.<p>As Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju has pointed out, over half of Raichur’s population belongs to marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, and suffers from a critical shortage of healthcare facilities. Recent studies show that among children under five, 39.8% are stunted and 40.7% are underweight—stark indicators of malnutrition and inadequate healthcare access. For families in Raichur, who often have to travel long distances to Bengaluru, Pune, or Hyderabad for medical treatment, the financial burden is unsustainable, with residents reportedly spending up to 76% of their income on healthcare. An AIIMS in Raichur would alleviate this economic strain, providing essential healthcare services locally and addressing both immediate and long-term health needs.</p><p>Despite this clear necessity, the 2024–25 Union Budget excluded Raichur from AIIMS allocations. Such inaction undercuts cooperative federalism and defies constitutional obligations to address regional imbalances.</p>.Villagers capture crocodile in Raichur.<p>The demand for an AIIMS in Raichur is not only a moral imperative but is also rooted in constitutional principles and judicial interpretation. Although the Constitution does not explicitly list the right to health as a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has repeatedly interpreted it to be part of Article 21. In Bandhua Mukti Morcha vs Union of India, the SC recognised that the right to health is intrinsic to the right to life, thus binding the State to provide adequate healthcare services to its citizens. In Rakesh Chandra Narayan vs State of Bihar, the Court affirmed that a welfare State has a fundamental duty to provide medical attention to all citizens. In State of Punjab vs Ram Lubhaya Bagga, the Court highlighted that public health is a primary duty of the State, under both Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and Article 47 (duty of the State to raise the level of nutrition and the standard of living and to improve public health). Establishing an AIIMS in Raichur would therefore directly support the right to health for the underserved population of the Kalyana Karnataka region.</p>.<p>International obligations further strengthen Raichur’s case. As a signatory to the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), India is committed to upholding healthcare as a fundamental right. Establishing an AIIMS in Raichur aligns with these obligations, ensuring equitable healthcare access in the long-underserved Kalyana Karnataka region.</p>.<p>The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the fragility of India’s rural healthcare systems, which were ill-equipped to manage the public health emergency. Pandemic-era insights have shown how India’s marginalised communities, like those in Raichur, are disproportionately impacted by minimal access to healthcare and other basic needs, further deepening stark inequalities. An AIIMS in Raichur would not only fulfil present healthcare needs but also fortify the Kalyana Karnataka region’s capacity to manage future crises.</p>.<p>Beyond its role in healthcare, an AIIMS in Raichur would serve as a catalyst for socio-economic growth in Kalyana Karnataka. The D M Nanjundappa Committee, tasked with examining regional imbalances in Karnataka, recommended establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Raichur to foster an environment of learning and development in Kalyana Karnataka. However, the proposed IIT was eventually diverted to Kittur Karnataka, leaving Kalyana Karnataka without a comparable anchor institution. Establishing an AIIMS in Raichur would not only fill this gap but also create jobs, attract healthcare professionals, and boost local businesses, thus setting the region on a path toward sustainable growth and improved quality of life.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Nerendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised India’s commitment to equitable healthcare, most recently at the ‘One Earth, One Health’ summit, where he affirmed that “access must be assured to the last person at the last mile.” However, Raichur’s ongoing exclusion from healthcare allocations remains a glaring contradiction. Establishing an AIIMS in Raichur is not only about healthcare infrastructure but also a test of the government’s commitment to equitable development in the underserved Kalyana Karnataka region.</p>.<p>(The writer is a lawyer and research consultant)</p>