Rats on duty

After tasting Manikkam’s creations just as the commander was leaving the cookhouse, the rat too decided to exit but fell bang on his peak cap, dropping the poori, making him jump in all his bulk. That is when it fell on his shoes, making him jump again, this time onto a little puddle, and splashing dirty water over his uniform. He cursed, "B….y hell, you raise rats in your cookhouse and train them too?" With that, our effort of many days was washed out, all because of a rat!