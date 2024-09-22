Recognising Hanuman

Here is another story about Hanuman and Ravana that comes from later Puranic literature: Every day, Ravana would travel from his island Lanka, located in the middle of the southern ocean, to Kailash, the mountain in the north, to hear Shiva explain the Veda to Shakti. One day, Ravana made music to accompany the chanting of Vedic poetry. This impressed Shiva, who immediately decided to repay this debt by offering Ravana a boon. Ravana replied, “May I take you to Lanka? Then I would not have to travel north each day”. Shiva agreed. Ravana then used his brute strength to uproot Mount Kailash and carry it south. Everyone was alarmed watching Ravana carry the massive mountain southwards. Shiva chuckled. Shakti was furious. “He does not get the spirit of Veda,” she said. “Do something to enable his understanding.”