Regime change in Dhaka a morality play

Democracy is not only about holding elections scrupulously at prescribed intervals, but they should be free, fair, and seen as so. Second, political alienation can turn into ulcers. In Bangladesh, too, the youth unemployment rate is very high, and what happened is a warning signal for India. Third, do not drive the Opposition into the corner. The Opposition should have the space to function. Finally, hubris led to authoritarianism, and the ruling elite became dictatorial. As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country, the political opponent she had locked up, Khaleda Zia, will be freed. It’s a morality play. Ancient Greeks believed that hubris offended the gods.