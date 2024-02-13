Regulators cannot chase you for compliance, but they can surely chase you out of business

Again, when one looks at frantic calls to the regulator to be lenient because of the popularity of the entity, there could be a way out. Save the entity, but dock those who forced the regulatory hands to act with severity.

Financial entities must prioritise full compliance with regulatory requirements to maintain trust, stability, and legitimacy within the industry. Compliance not only ensures adherence to legal and ethical standards, but also mitigates risks associated with regulatory penalties, reputational damage, and loss of consumer confidence. While achieving full compliance is an ongoing endeavour, financial entities should continually strive to improve the quality of their compliance efforts through robust internal controls, regular audits, staff training, and responsiveness to regulatory feedback.

Financial market history is replete with examples of large entities facing severe consequences due to non-compliance with regulations. It is crucial to send a strong message to entrants into the market about the non-negotiable importance of compliance. By enforcing regulations rigorously and holding violators accountable, regulators not only protect investors and consumers but also uphold the integrity and trustworthiness of the financial system.

The pervasive adoption of a ‘growth at any cost’ mantra among many organisations raises significant concerns. When growth (linked to boosting valuations) becomes the singular focus, it can lead to a dangerous neglect of regulatory compliance and ethical considerations. In the pursuit of rapid expansion and market dominance, organisations may resort to cutting corners, disregarding regulatory requirements, and tolerating compliance lapses. This shortsighted approach not only exposes the organisation to legal and financial risks, but also undermines the integrity and stability of the financial system as a whole. Compliance lapses in financial businesses can result in severe consequences, including regulatory sanctions, reputational damage, loss of investor trust, and ultimately, systemic instability.

Innovation or creativity does not mean that one gets a pardon infinitely for anything repeatedly missed. There have been examples of how to solve such a founders’ dilemma.

‘Simply don’t run anything that’s regulated’

Let appropriately qualified and experienced professional leaders run the entity, as well as chair your boards. Stick to being a shareholder, and enjoy the financial outcomes of a well-run and respected entity. In the United States tech field, it is common to see founders not having executive roles, but simply enjoy what they do best — code or program manage software.

That’s a larger message to founders who think compliance is someone else’s job. If you are in the finance business, behave well enough to stay in the field. Regulators cannot keep chasing you for compliance, but surely can chase you out of the race.

(Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.