Reshape inclusive teaching dynamics

Indian HEIs need to espouse Pedagogy of the Oppressed and Feminist Pedagogy, which juxtapose a dialogue between the dominant and the subservient ranks and articulate the domination quotient of class, caste, religion, region, community, and gender-specific manifestations. They perform the task of analysing those micro- and macro-psychosocial and socio-cultural structures, gauge the perception of heterosexuality from the position of homosexuals, caste from the position of a Dalit, and address the social positioning of gender, caste, and class paradigms and sexual division of labour from a normative position. As learners belong to diverse social, economic, cultural, and gender groups, they bring a variety of cultural practices, knowledge systems, and ‘ways of seeing’; the understanding of manifold identity becomes critical for the educator. These pedagogies offer avenues to liberate learners, educators, and other educational stakeholders from their gendered, classist, casteist, elitist, and privileged paradigms.