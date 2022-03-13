Kannada connect

I wonder if KV Puttappa (Kuvempu) went through similar experiences as mine when he wrote the famous Kannada song. elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee kannadavagiru…

Circa 1972, I was travelling to Katmandu, from New Delhi. Air travel was less cumbersome those days. I had to fill in a simple one-page form before boarding the plane. I handed over the completed form to the office across the counter. After going through the form, the gentleman said, “Sir, please let me know the expanded form of your initials, and I will fill it up”.

Realising that the first letter A when expanded to ‘Arkalgud’, could be a tongue twister, I requested him to return the form so that I can fill it in myself. But he insisted on my telling him the expanded version of my initials and that he would complete it himself. Yielding to his request, I said ‘Arkalgud Narasimha’. Before I could repeat it for better clarity, he spelt it without a letter out of place. I was shocked and asked him ‘How?’

He said with a smile on his face, ‘I am also from Arkalgud, Sir’. This changed the whole equation. The conversation switched over to Kannada. I felt absolutely at home at Palam Airport.

Another day and another airport, I landed in the HAL Bangalore Airport on a stormy night. I was bringing in a life-size Teddy Bear, at a friend’s request. I had agreed to do this favour with a lot of trepidation. I was mentally well-prepared to leave the Teddy Bear at the customs if I had to face an uncomfortable situation.

I completed immigration formalities and proceeded towards the exit gate. Lo and behold, the person at the gate stopped me, requested my passport. As he was going through my passport, his face lit up. I thought ‘oh my God’ and I was rehearsing the excuses I may have to give to my friend. The customs officer went through my passport and said, “You are from Arkalgud sir? I am from Holenarasipura, near Arkalgud only. Please go ahead, sir. Please be careful sir. It is raining…"

I was dumbstruck, once again Arkalgud did it.

On another occasion, I was to meet with an ex-chief minister of Karnataka. I was introduced to the ex-chief minister and was directed to be seated on the same long sofa on which the ex-chief minister was seated, but, at the farther end. During the conversation, the subject meandered and I mentioned that I am from Arkalgud, knowing very well that he is also from a place nearby. To my utter surprise, the distance between us on the sofa reduced quite literally. He mentioned a few names of well-known personalities who hail from Arkalgud, we exchanged our notes on each other acquaintances. Needless to say, the meeting ended on a positive and happy note.

With these wonderful experiences, how can I not completely and wholeheartedly agree with Rashtrakavi Kuvempu?