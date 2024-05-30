Count them in

The RPwD 2016 also requires data on the number of people with disabilities, categorised by age, gender, education level, and impact on functioning. While paper-based solutions exist for some areas, especially those developed by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled Persons and Senior Citizens, moving these to an electronic application covering all 21 types of disabilities is crucial. This transition will help plan services, prevent overlapping and duplication of data, and monitor social security and other support services and reservations. Such data collection must follow a life cycle approach, covering all 21 types of disabilities.

Rehabilitation professionals may not be available in rural areas. Way back in 2000, the Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Network, under the guidance of international experts Dr Einar Helander and Ture Jonhnsson, developed software for screening disabilities in children, including audiometry, vision testing, and developmental delays. They also developed AMAR (Analysis of Monitoring of Results of Rehabilitation) for measuring the impact of rehabilitation services, individual educational planning to enhance learning quality in inclusive or special schools, and TALC (Training Adolescents to Live in the Community) for the skill development of adolescents with diverse special needs.