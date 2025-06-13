Sacred references and spiritual guidance

<p>Whenever I engage with spiritual seekers; whether in one-on-one conversations, group interactions at social gatherings, during discourses, or through written reflections in newspapers, magazines, or on social media; I often describe the human condition in a specific context to affirm that, despite feelings of separation or alienation, we are always journeying together, bound by a unity that transcends apparent differences.. Our perceived separation is illusory; in truth, we are inseparably connected. In responding to their questions, I often emphasize that the destiny of planet Earth is shared by all of us. As earthlings, we are destined to sink or swim together.</p>.<p>However, this choice is ours whether we choose to sink or to swim. Separation is possible only in our dreams or imagination. When we realise the truth of our essential unity amid apparent diversity, the illusion of separation - once conjured by the dreaming mind - is gently dissolved. In that moment, we see the deeper reality: that beneath all distinctions, we are indivisibly one. </p><p>I often find myself in a dilemma: to genuinely reassure my audience that the solution being conveyed through me is not only credible and authentic, but also aligned with the eternal principle; the same timeless truth that every awakened being throughout history has lived by and embodied. Each of them, in their own time and form, became a living testament to that singular, undivided reality, expressing the Self in varied intensities across the vast continuum of Time. </p><p>The dilemma is whether an argument should be substantiated with a quote from those books which are considered sacred texts by different cross sections of humanity or not. Because many aspects of many such books have become outdated, these are no more relevant in helping people today, quite the contrary they have become hurdles in our unity as earthlings.</p>.<p>When I refrain from citing scriptural precedents, some seekers feel that the solution I offer; despite its effectiveness; lacks a certain sacred validation.</p>.<p>Yet, when I do reference scriptures then their eyes roll that I am giving them outdated stuff, irrelevant to the present era where human connection transcends religious, national, and gender-based identities. </p>