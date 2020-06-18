Be fair and fearless at UNSC

India’s election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member from the Asia-Pacific category has opened up an opportunity for it to play a larger, responsible and more meaningful role in global politics. India has served as a non-permanent UNSC member seven times so far. Hence, it will bring to the high table of the UNSC its considerable experience. It has received strong endorsement of its UNSC role. Not only did it win the unanimous endorsement of the 55-nation Asia-Pacific Group (APG) to emerge its candidate at the UNSC but it also received a solid 184 votes out of 192 valid votes in the UN General Assembly. This was far in excess of the 128 it needed to go through to the UNSC for the 2021-22 period. India owes its relatively easy ride to the UNSC to at least three countries: Pakistan, China and Afghanistan. Despite its tense relations with Pakistan and China, these two countries did not oppose India’s candidature in the APG. They also endorsed India subsequently. India’s entry to the UNSC in 2021 would not have been possible without Afghanistan’s support. Kabul had already put in its bid for the 2021-22 slot and on India’s request, it graciously stepped aside to allow India to throw its hat in the ring.

For several decades now, India has been striving to become a veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC. The reluctance of the UNSC’s five permanent members (P-5), especially China, to democratise the UN and expand the UNSC to include powers like India and Japan, has stood in the way of New Delhi realising this ambition. Non-permanent membership is therefore not the big prize that India is seeking as this does not come with veto powers. Still, as a non-permanent member, India can play an influential role.

In its previous stints as a UNSC non-permanent member, India had waffled on important issues, preferring to abstain rather than upset one country or another. Instead of fence-sitting, it must take a principled stand on issues, one that is fearless and fair and furthers the cause of international peace and justice. It must push for UN reforms with greater energy. It is in a position to use its influence with all permanent and non-permanent members to build consensus on UNSC resolutions. UNSC membership is a big opportunity for India. It would be a wasted opportunity if Delhi gets preoccupied with using its new role to settle scores with Pakistan rather than to carve for itself the role of a global leader.