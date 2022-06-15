Britain’s Rwanda asylum plan is shameful

Britain’s Boris Johnson government must scrap immediately its unconscionable plan to send away to Rwanda asylum-seekers who arrive at Britain’s shores. As part of its hardline migration policy, it struck a deal with the Rwandan government in April under which it would make an initial payment of $155 million-plus operational costs as ‘development aid’ in exchange for Rwanda resettling asylum-seekers. On Tuesday, Britain was all set to implement its plan; seven of over 100 potential deportees scheduled to be sent off to Rwanda were put on a flight. However, an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights forced the cancellation of the flight. Johnson’s Rwanda plan is being challenged in several courts. However, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would not be “deterred from doing the right thing” and added that preparations for the next flight were underway.

The Rwandan Asylum Plan is wrong for many reasons. First, turning away asylum-seekers is unethical. These are people who have fled war and persecution in their countries and made the risky journey across the sea to seek asylum in Britain. It is desperation that drives them to arrive on Britain’s shores. To turn such people away is immoral. Second, as a signatory to the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol, Britain is obliged to respect the principle of non-refoulment. That is, it has pledged to not return or expel individuals seeking asylum. The Rwanda plan is a brazen violation of this principle. Johnson’s government has sought to justify his policy by claiming that it is intended to “fix the broken asylum system.” Worse, he is attempting to give his plan a noble touch by claiming that it is aimed at disincentivising people from making the perilous journey across the English Channel and saving them from exploitation by “vile people-smugglers."

In addition to being an inhumane and unlawful policy and a violation of Britain’s international commitment, the Rwandan Asylum Plan will trigger new conflicts and worsen the world’s refugee problems. Rwanda is ill-suited to receive asylum-seekers. A country that experienced a horrific genocide just a few decades ago, Rwanda’s wounds are yet to heal. It is one of the smallest countries in the world and its people are desperately poor. A flow of asylum-seekers from Britain could set off population flows across Rwanda's borders into the neighbouring region. There is a danger of the region plunging into yet another refugee crisis. Johnson has done a deal with Rwandan leaders, which will only benefit the elite. The international community must force the British Prime Minister to halt this unacceptable plan.