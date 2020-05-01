Coronavirus: Still not serious about climate change

The 11th Petersberg climate dialogue held in Germany this week assumed special importance as it took place when the coronavirus pandemic is raging in many parts of the world, including the host country. The online dialogue was attended by environment ministers from 30 countries, including Prakash Javadekar from India. The aim of the conference was to discuss how to achieve emission reduction targets, in the light of the indefinite postponement of the Glasgow Conference of Parties (CoP-26) which was to be held in November this year. Though it was intended to promote global action to deliver on the Paris Agreement (to stabilise temperature rise well below 2 degrees C), the outcome was not remarkable. Carbon emissions have been rising after the Paris Agreement, though there is a slight dip now because of the lockdown in large parts of the world.

In the new circumstances, the focus of the conference was on how to stage a green economic recovery after the pandemic is brought under control. There was a sense among all participants that the post-Covid-19 world would be very different and action against climate change was to be given more importance in development plans. India called for adoption of more sustainable consumption patterns and lifestyles and for making climate technologies available to all countries as open source, and for a climate finance of $1 trillion to developing countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who attended the meeting, has warned that climate change was a deeper problem than the coronavirus. The European Union (EU) has said its economic stimulus for recovery after the Covid-19 crisis would be linked to green and digital transitions. But there is resistance to the EU green deal within the community. China has not shown any indications of a change in development policy and the US, under President Trump, is trying to revive and prop up fossil fuel firms.

Apart from extreme climate events like floods, droughts and cyclones which have affected the lives of many millions of people, climate change is seen to be at the root of serious health problems. All the three pandemics of this century — SARS (2003), H1N1 (2009) and COVID-19 this year have the stamp of climate change on them. They were caused by viruses originating in birds or animals. Ebola, Zika and Nipah viruses also belong to this category. Many animals shift from their natural habitats to human environments and transfer new viruses and diseases to human beings. Covid-19 is the latest warning.