Mekedatu project: Step back and think

Mekedatu project: Step back and think

We must seek environment-friendly means

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 05 2022, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 04:05 ist

The Mekedatu project, which has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for a few years now, is once again in the thick of politics, this time between political parties within Karnataka, with the Congress, set on doing a padayatra demanding its early execution. The Congress has accused the BJP governments at the state and Centre of delaying the project to build a balancing reservoir at the confluence of river Cauvery and its tributary Arkavathy to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and generate 400 MW of power. Karnataka is no doubt entitled to the water awarded to it by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court and is empowered to “regulate within its boundaries the use of water or to enjoy the benefits of waters within the state, not inconsistent with the order”. But it would be wise to objectively analyse the cost-benefit ratio of the project in view of its potential environmental impact in a time of climate change. The Rs 9,000 crore project which aims to store 67 TMCft of water will submerge over 12,000 acres of forest land, including 4,500 acres of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a prominent elephant corridor and home to several endangered species. The impact on wildlife during the construction period itself can be easily imagined -- the pre-feasibility report mentions the use of 2,000 tonnes of explosives to clear the rocks at the dam site. Post-project, even if the government takes up compensatory afforestation, a promise that in most cases remains only on paper, a man-made monoculture ‘forest’ cannot replace a natural forest.

Another relevant question to address: Will bringing water from Mekedatu be enough for an ever-expanding Bengaluru, whose need for water, power and other resources is insatiable? While successive governments have for long-promised to set up investment hubs across the state to ease the pressure on Bengaluru, this has been a non-starter so far. Even if the Mekedatu project is implemented, the ever-growing city and its burgeoning population are certain to run out of water within years. Therefore, it is important to adopt a sustainable approach, including such measures as widespread rainwater harvesting, use of treated and recycled water, rejuvenation of Bengaluru’s lakes and its stormwater drain system.

While Karnataka cannot be denied the right to appropriate its due share of Cauvery water, the government should explore if Bengaluru’s water security can be achieved through more environmental-friendly means, rather than the conventional way of building dams and reservoirs. An objective environmental impact assessment would make matters clear.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mekedatu project
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
India News
Opinion
editorial

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 