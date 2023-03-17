Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscar honours for Naatu naatu, Keeravani’s composition in Rajamouli’s RRR, and Karthik Gonsalves’ debut documentary The Elephant Whisperers may have projected India’s soft power onto the world stage more tellingly than its G20 presidency. The hit composition was adjudged Best Original Song, and the lovely elephant film won the Best Documentary Short Film award at a competitive Academy awards contest. It is a proud and happy moment for India’s arts because Oscar is the gold standard of all that goes into film making, and it surpasses other forums in style and dazzle. With an unprecedented three entries in the same year, which included Shaunak Sen’s impressive documentary All That Breathes which did not win, Indian cinema has garnered more attention than in the past. In the arts, winning an honour is not everything, and recognition does not happen all at once, but the growing spotlight on India is not to be missed.

At the same time, it should be noted that it is the stereotyped India, dressed up and presented in newer ways and colours, that is getting the prize. The wild and quick Naatu naatu may have struck the Oscar sensibility as an updated version of Bollywood numbers that once had a wide appeal. The India of elephants and forest dwellers in a primordial paradise still commands an exotica premium in the West. But does the West’s fascination with its idea of the East detract anything from the prize, if at all it worked to the advantage of the winners? Hardly, because Naatu naatu was a global sensation even before its Oscar day, and it had won the Golden Globe award just a few weeks ago. RRR had taken theatres and other viewing forums by storm, and was among the most impactful of recent films. The elephant story gains greater appeal and relevance as the rift between nature and human beings grows, and it is a story well told.

The Indian narratives should also be seen against changes in a perceived Oscar view of art and artists, centred around the West and white, which has attracted much criticism. Last year there was more representation for African American and gay actors. This year Asia is in the limelight. There is more diversity and inclusivity in images, voices and settings. The story of an Asian-American family featuring actors of Asian origin, including the lead actress, Michelle Yeoh, swept the awards. Again, the Oscars may be sending out the message that it is for everything, everywhere and all at once, and the noisy Western front is turning all quiet.