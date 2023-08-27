Should people be allowed to question elections?

But prosecuting him still doesn’t solve the bigger problem. For years, American academics and journalists have been documenting evidence of voter suppression, intimidation and gerrymandering on various fronts. What Trump did was to ride on the coattails of those pre-existing doubts to cast aspersions on the results and thus gather support to attempt to overturn an electoral defeat. Worse, even after his attempted coup failed, he continued to fuel the idea of a stolen election.