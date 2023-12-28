Simple joys of Christmas

We had a giant fir tree back then on the premises that our Christian tenants decorated with coloured lights, jingle bells, and tiny stars. Besides, they decorated our monkey-top building with a gigantic white star made of bamboo and light paper, which glowed at night. Our tenant's family got to work as a team several days prior to the festival. They spruced up their portion of the house with a fresh coat of paint, which was alleged to have been pilfered from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory where he worked. A small band of Carol singers appeared daily for a week during Christmas, whom our parents rewarded with a few annas. Alas, the tribe of carol singers has gone extinct!