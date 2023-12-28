Simple joys of Christmas

Cakes and carols, mirth and merriment define the Christmas spirit. Back in the day, our neighbourhood in Bengaluru's Fraser Town teemed with Anglo-Indians. The area would burst into song and dance during Christmas, with music systems belting out popular hits like Elvis Presley's Blue Christmas. The Anglo-Indians emigrating to 'greener pastures' robbed the area of its joie de vivre.
We had a giant fir tree back then on the premises that our Christian tenants decorated with coloured lights, jingle bells, and tiny stars. Besides, they decorated our monkey-top building with a gigantic white star made of bamboo and light paper, which glowed at night. Our tenant's family got to work as a team several days prior to the festival. They spruced up their portion of the house with a fresh coat of paint, which was alleged to have been pilfered from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory where he worked. A small band of Carol singers appeared daily for a week during Christmas, whom our parents rewarded with a few annas. Alas, the tribe of carol singers has gone extinct!
The sound of the midnight gong at the churches, which held special Christmas masses, was music to the ears. Christmas was also a day for charity; feeding the poor and almsgiving were common. Because the festival occurred in chilly December, the destitute gratefully accepted any offering of old clothes or blankets.
There was partying, fun, and frolic throughout the season leading to the New Year, and the student fraternity enjoyed a fortnight of Christmas holidays.
Every Christmas, a market fair in the Russell Market area saw vendors and their families setting up tents. There were also joy rides on merry-go-rounds, slide shows, and other forms of entertainment for the tiny tots. Cox Town in Bengaluru East held a fair on similar lines on January 1. Revellers also congregated on Mahatma Gandhi Road to herald the New Year. The police, as they do now, had their task cut out as stories of picked pockets and drunken brawls did the rounds.
The fairs were a treasure trove of flavours, colours, and aromas as the shopkeepers decked up their stalls, arranging fruits, flowers, and vegetables in enticing patterns, and butchers displayed the best cuts of lamb. They were also a place to run into long-lost friends or relatives. The city mayor visited the fair and rewarded the best stalls with prizes and certificates.
The festival was a special occasion for my brothers and me as we crunched on the hard animal-shaped sugar candies (kamti mittai) and feasted on the mouthwatering plum cakes. Our father would also pamper us with cotton candies, Bombay mittai (worn like a watch), and small toys. We took glee in inflating and bursting balloons. Releasing gas balloons and observing their languid ascent was another captivating experience. Sadly, Christmas celebrations have lost their former zest now!