Six signs your friend has been colonised

India was once a civilisation that celebrated plurality. The new Sanatani hates plurality, and seeks the homogeneity of monotheism. That's colonisation
Devdutt Pattanaik
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 06:12 IST
India NewsMahabharataOpinion

