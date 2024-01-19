Sketched to perfection

The drawings were fairly indicative. In one, the boy had drawn a river with a boat in it and a temple on the bank with a snake entwined around its dome. The other was a two-story building with a staircase in the middle. The boy told me that he had been taken to the temple and from there to a theatre to watch the film Sabse bada khiladi. He was kept in the building shown in the other sketch, in room no. 11. I was amazed at the details the boy had remembered.