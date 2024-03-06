Solitude in loneliness

Loneliness is shrouded in darkness, while solitude is engulfed in illumination. Famous inventor Thomas Alva Edison once said that ‘the best thinking has been done in solitude,’ and we need to embrace solitude to be our own inventor.
Loneliness caused many to suffer from mental health issues during Covid lockdown. Only those who developed acceptance and overcame the boredom through a multitude of creative activities – new artwork, meditation sessions, etc. achieved one-upmanship of mind over matter devoid of human contact.
Loneliness for some, not in their realm of expectations, hits them like a Tsunami from a sudden loss of a spouse, a pet, or a family member. Many got into depression unable to handle the sudden void in their lives. However, those with a proactive approach like meditation built into their regimen coped better. The ‘me-time’ through various meditation techniques can be that defining moment.
How does one prepare for either a forced or an unforced situation to be handled in solitude? In solitude an individual develops a greater sense of self-worth and self-esteem, sans dependency for external approval. We accept ourselves the way we are to carve a new self-defined path.
A friend who dreaded to be alone even within her home precincts, had just returned from a month-long retreat. The program had promised her time to reconnect with her inner self. It was willingly that she chose to accept the new temporary situation with a positive frame of mind.
With guidance from her teacher, upon self-reflection she learnt not to be prejudiced. She jotted down her many thoughts to track her mind and its activities, and eventually came up with patterns that defined her moments of triumphs and tribulations. Being aware of those tribulations helped her to expunge them from her system, while she focused on triumphs to shape her new interests.
With self-discipline combined with willpower, this internal change will propel one to appreciate the beauty of the world. Shutting off in temporary periods the variegated external world allows one to experience the best reflection of the internal self, achieved in solitude. Bhagwan Krishna says in Bhagavad Gita that a true seeker should revel in solitude to tread the spirituality path.
Solitude can be positive, enriching, and rejuvenating to know oneself better – a definite way to tunnel our sadhana towards self-realisation.