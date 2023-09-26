Speak Out | September 26, 2023

D(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to resolve the Cauvery river water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to the prime minister dated September 23, released during a news conference in the city on Monday, Gowda requested the Union government to send a five-member team, without anyone from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to understand the situation of the states and also demanded the Jal Shakti ministry to submit an application before the Supreme Court.

