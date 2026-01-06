<p>Recent media reports indicating that nearly one lakh posts in the Karnataka government are being managed by outsourced personnel draw attention to a significant but under-discussed transformation in public employment. If one includes the growing number of temporary and contract-based teachers in public universities and government colleges, the scale of employment insecurity within the State becomes even more striking.</p>.<p>This is not a peculiarity of Karnataka alone. Across Indian states, and within the Union government, outsourcing has quietly emerged as a default response to long-pending vacancies, delayed recruitment, and fiscal anxieties. The result is a paradox: the responsibilities of government have expanded, but the willingness to offer secure public employment has steadily declined.</p>.<p>Available parliamentary responses and audit observations suggest that several lakh personnel work on outsourced or contractual terms under the Government of India, spanning ministries, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings. Security staff, sanitation workers, drivers, data entry operators, IT support personnel, paramedical staff, and even teaching faculty increasingly operate without job security, pensions, or structured grievance redress.</p>.<p>What is noteworthy is that outsourcing has not followed any conscious downsizing of government functions. The State has not withdrawn from service delivery; it has merely withdrawn from its role as a long-term employer.</p>.<p>This shift has its intellectual roots in New Public Management (NPM), a governance philosophy that gained prominence in the West from the 1980s. NPM advocated a “lean” State, managerial efficiency, outsourcing, and contractual employment, borrowing heavily from private-sector practices. India, by contrast, has adopted outsourcing without the institutional safeguards, strong regulation, or corrective feedback loops seen in mature administrative systems.</p>.<p>Outsourcing is less the result of deliberate administrative reform and more a consequence of persistent failure to fill sanctioned posts. Recruitment examinations are delayed for years, litigation stalls appointments, cadre reviews are infrequent, and political reluctance to expand permanent staffing persists.</p>.<p>Outsourcing thus becomes a convenient workaround—initially temporary, eventually permanent—allowing governments to function without addressing deeper systemic issues.</p>.<p>The ethical implications are difficult to ignore. Can the State, which regulates labour standards, legitimately rely on precarious employment for its own functioning? Outsourced workers often perform identical tasks as regular employees but receive lower wages, lack social security, and face arbitrary termination through contractors.</p>.<p>This undermines the principle of equal pay for equal work and weakens the State’s moral authority as an enforcer of labour rights. In advanced welfare States, governments remain among the most regulated employers precisely because they are expected to lead by example.</p>.<p>India’s post-Independence vision of public employment was not merely administrative; it was social and constitutional. Government jobs provided stability, social mobility, and a measure of dignity in a deeply unequal society. The State was expected to be an ideal employer, setting standards for fairness and security.</p>.<p>There are also serious administrative costs. High turnover among outsourced staff erodes institutional memory. Accountability becomes diffused, as workers answer to private contractors rather than public authorities. A two-tier bureaucracy emerges, breeding resentment and inefficiency. In sectors such as education, health, and local administration, employment instability directly affects service quality.</p>.<p>Outsourcing may have a limited role in peripheral or short-term services. But it cannot become the backbone of governance. What is required is a return to first principles: time-bound filling of vacancies, regular cadre reviews aligned with service delivery needs, clear limits on outsourcing in core government functions, and minimum social security guarantees for all workers engaged by the State.</p>.<p>At stake is not merely a staffing strategy but the character of the Indian State. A government that speaks the language of welfare while normalising insecure employment risks institutional contradiction. If the State ceases to act as an ethical employer, it weakens its claim to regulate the market in the name of justice.</p>.<p>For a state that has long prided itself on progressive administration, social justice, and a strong public sector tradition, Karnataka’s growing dependence on outsourced labour should prompt serious moral introspection. From the legacy of principled public service to its reputation as a leader in education and welfare, the state has historically viewed government employment as an instrument of dignity, inclusion, and stability. Normalising precarious employment within government undermines this legacy. The question, therefore, is not merely one of fiscal prudence or administrative convenience, but of administrative conscience. Karnataka now faces a choice—either to treat outsourcing as a limited exception or to accept a quiet dilution of the values that once defined its governance. The direction it chooses will say much about the kind of state it wishes to remain.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an Hon. Professor at Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Gadag)</em></p>