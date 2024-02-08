States have a big role in next-generation social sector reforms

The view has found resonance with investors who have frequently complained about intricate rules and procedures that bog down the establishment of projects in states. These include approvals by municipalities or by village-level governing bodies that have yet to alter existing systems. The broad swathe of clearances that used to hamstring investors at the central level has now been reduced to a large extent, but the number of approvals needed to set up a new business remains sizable, and are a daunting prospect.

The areas proposed to be given more attention in the next generation of reforms are also substantially different from the past. The economic statement identifies these as health, education, skilling, and land acquisition. These are all sectors that come directly under the purview of states rather than the Union government.

What is heartening is that finally there is a shift towards sectors that have been relatively neglected in the past for reforms. Industrial development has taken centre stage ever since the economic liberalisation and reforms of 1991. In contrast, the social sectors — health and education — have consistently received inadequate outlays for building up quality infrastructure. In the case of health, for instance, India has been allocating only 2.1 per cent of GDP compared to 5 per cent by China, and 9.2 per cent by Brazil. Developed countries typically have a much higher allocation, with the United States at over 16 per cent.

Similarly, education outlay has been kept at 2.9 per cent of GDP, according to the Economic Survey for 2022-2023. In contrast, China is reported to be spending about 4.01 per cent of GDP on this sector.

The outcomes of such slim funding for these sectors became evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. The lack of infrastructure in tier two and tier three cities as well as rural areas was revealed starkly at the time. The inability to maintain sufficient hygiene levels as well as to implement protocols to prevent infection was glaringly obvious. There have not been any reports since then indicating that the status of primary health facilities within states has improved by any significant extent.

As far as education is concerned, it was again the pandemic which exposed the fault lines between the rich and poor, as well as between the urban and the rural segments across India. With schools closed then, the decision to opt for online learning meant that only students who had access to electronic devices could keep pace with the courses. More affluent students, especially in urban areas, naturally had an advantage over their less privileged peers.

The other new reform areas cited in the statement include skilling to meet the needs of new technologies as well as land acquisition. The former is critical to ensure the young become employable, while the latter has proved a major stumbling block for investors. These issues are in the purview of states. It is, thus, possible that the Modi government’s expected third term could usher in an era of greater Centre-state co-operation to make the next phase of reforms more effective.

This would be a welcome development as the social sectors need urgent attention as India is not yet able to provide basic healthcare and modern education to its citizens. It cannot become a developed economy till then.

Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.

