Stroke: Golden Hour is crucial

The golden hour is a time bracket of 60 minutes or less. It is the door-to-treatment time of acute ischaemic stroke treatment. This crucial hour is paramount for the medical team to establish a focused diagnostic workup that establishes stroke: 10 minutes for the patient to reach and be evaluated by the doctor in the emergency room; 15 to 25 minutes for the CT scan to be performed; and 45 to 60 minutes for the treatment plan to be established and the initiation of the required treatment.