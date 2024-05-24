Sunak has the weight of history against him

Time is the factor that weighs most heavily against Rishi Sunak in Britain’s general election. The prime minister surprised most observers, including many in his own party, by opting to go to the voters in July rather than waiting until the autumn or winter. Yet a tactical decision bounded by a window of months matters far less than the accumulated legacy of 14 years of Conservative rule.

That period in office is the longest unbroken stretch for either of the UK’s two main political parties in the past century other than the 18 years of Conservative government that began with Margaret Thatcher’s victory in 1979. Parties that hold power for such extended spells become subject to an inevitable process of complacency and decay, and ultimately to boredom and disillusionment among the electorate.

Opinion polls have signaled for months that the nation already accepts the desirability of change, consistently giving the opposition Labour Party a lead of 20 points or more. Bucking the gravitational pull of that trend may not be impossible, but it is extremely unlikely. Bookmakers are quoting odds of as short as 1/50 on Labour winning the most seats in the next parliament (meaning that a $50 bet would return $51), with most having the Conservatives at 10/1 or longer. Even that may be a generous assessment: The Economist’s prediction model makes the Tories more like a 100-to-1 shot to retain their majority.