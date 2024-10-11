The art of mindfulness 

<p>Our mind is great at problem solving, yet great efforts are needed to make it to settle down in the present. Being fully engaged in the current experience is the core of mindfulness. A Zen story illustrates the spirit of mindfulness through a tea master who had perfected the art of tea ceremony with amazing grace and elegance. His master was so pleased with him that he bestowed upon him the rank and robes of a Samurai warrior. </p>.<p>When a Samurai warrior encountered the tea master, the warrior felt insulted to see a lowly tea master wearing Samurai robes. He thundered, “A tea-sprout dares to wear the robes of Samurai?” The tea master trembled and said, “My Lord has honoured me with the rank of a Samurai and he requires me to wear these robes”. The warrior raged, “He who wears the robes of a Samurai must fight like a Samurai. I challenge you to a duel. If you die with dignity, you will bring honour to your ancestors. And if you die like a dog, at least you will be no longer an insult to the rank of the Samurai!” </p>.Lok Sabha polls a fight between Modi vs 'whole of India', says Bhupesh Baghel .<p>The tea master went home to his master and explained his predicament and said, “Teach me to die like a Samurai.” The wise master assured him of his assistance and asked him to perform Tea ceremony for him. As he performed the ceremony, all traces of fear left his face. He serenely unfurled the mat, set the tea cups appreciating the delicate aroma of the green leaves and his movements were poetic and beauty personified. There was no room in his mind for anxiety. His thoughts were focused on the ritual. His master exclaimed, “There you have it! When you see your challenger tomorrow, imagine that you are about to serve tea for him. Salute him courteously, proceed with the same serenity as you would for the tea ritual. Draw your sword, and hold it high above your head. Then close your eyes and ready yourself for combat.”</p>.<p>On the D-day, the tea master faced the Samurai with a steady posture and serene countenance. The warrior was expecting a quivering wreck and hence he was thrown off-balance. Suspecting a trick, he quickly bowed out apologising for his rude behaviour. Mindfulness involves cultivating total awareness for the present moment thereby reducing anxiety and creating calmness. </p>