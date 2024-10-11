Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The art of mindfulness 

The art of mindfulness 

A Zen story illustrates the spirit of mindfulness through a tea master who had perfected the art of tea ceremony with amazing grace and elegance.

Follow Us :

Jayanthi Chandrasekaran
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 22:42 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasismindfulness

Follow us on :

Follow Us