The damage that BJP’s constitutional hitmen are causing India

This problem is repeatedly occurring because the BJP government has reduced Governors to constitutional hitmen. Rather than serving as instruments to deepen cooperative federalism (something Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly espoused as integral to India), Governors are today being primarily used to install rump governments of the BJP’s preference. The reason why Governors crawl when they are asked to walk is because of a manufactured insecurity created by the Centre. Although Governors are expected to complete a five-year term ‘at the pleasure of the President’ (which is why the Constitution makes no provision for the impeachment of Governors, so as to ensure freedom from any partisan considerations), today they serve ‘at the pleasure of the Prime Minister’. That is why the BJP government quickly removed Governors appointed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government soon after assuming office in 2014 (in contravention of the Supreme Court’s observations that Governors cannot be removed whimsically; see B P Singhal vs Union of India). In (mis)using Governors to wreak havoc on Opposition-ruled states, the BJP government is deforming Indian federalism.