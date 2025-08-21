<p class="bodytext">An acquaintance’s son has a strange proclivity for switching jobs every six months. The reason: the remunerations, received from his companies, in return for his ‘remarkable’ efforts, are not rewarding enough! But the truth may be different; he could be a veritable work-shirker, ever scouting ways of skiving off his work, saddling others with the same, as he is long known to be against slogging.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apparently, expectations of enormous benefits with abysmally low efforts would not allow one to work anywhere for long, even if the work ambience is conducive for assiduous working. Well, there is a flip side, too, as to why one keeps flipping the jobs. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Some time ago, someone I know had started a small business, hiring several workers. But this proprietor, a penny-pincher, proffered neither good pay nor perquisites in trying to enthuse employees to work with passion. Being fixated with the firm’s future success, he failed to focus on his workers’ financial well-being. Naturally, workers soon decided to quit <span class="italic"><em>en masse</em></span>! </p>.<p class="bodytext">Evidently, a healthy employer-employee relationship has to be unequivocally two-sided, which needs investment of time, involvement, and intense efforts from both sides. Here, I am reminded of the most famed Bhavani fashion accessories outlets in Bengaluru. The one near the Netkallappa area, headed by Chandrashekar, and the other, at Jayanagar, owned by Srinivas. What is amazing is that some 60 workers, working in each store, have stayed with them, with unwavering loyalty and unshakeable commitment, for decades!</p>.<p class="bodytext">The secret behind their sincerity could be – besides a good pay package, perks and delectable food served daily – the respect and care each worker receives from their employers. No wonder then, with this robust employer-employee bond, both the Bhavani outlets are ever brimming over with bevvies of breezy clients. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In any workplace, the employer-employee equation is indeed of immense importance. And that each party has a phenomenal role to play in the progress and prosperity of the establishment. Yes, with the right chemistry, a symbiotic relation can be forged, where both sides get rewarded richly!</p>