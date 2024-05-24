The fate of the aspirational class

In 1899, Thorstein Veblen, in his Theory of the Leisure Class, wrote of the feudal and priestly classes, who used their inherited wealth to buy ostentatious lifestyles. Capitalism rests, of course, on mass consumption goods, even as the super-rich practice the conspicuous consumption of exclusive products.

Over a century later, in 2018, Elizabeth Currid Halkett‘s little book A Sum of Small Things to Come: A Theory of the Aspirational Class, talked about contemporary elites of post-modern, post-industrial societies who make appropriate, environmentally-conscious lifestyle choices, avoiding obscene expressions of opulence.

They may pack a healthy lunch to office instead of visiting expensive cafés, carry a cloth bag to organic farmers’ markets, and choose home schooling over designer kindergartens. However, as lawyers, bankers, executives, and university professors, living off or directly contributing to capitalist wealth generation, the knowledge/aspirational elite propagate a lifestyle which tinkers at the margins of capitalism, offering a somewhat greener, gentler alternative, but not a challenge.