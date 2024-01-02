The four fortunes riding on a Modi win in 2024

Then there is clean energy. New Delhi fears that a move away from fossil fuels might make it overly dependent on Chinese equipment. Jindal, the chairman of JSW Steel Ltd, the country’s largest steelmaker, wants to help. After pledging to make a top-end electric car, he recently bought a 35 per cent stake in a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor Corp. It was looking increasingly tough for SAIC’s MG Motor brand to stay independent in India, given the intense scrutiny of Chinese-owned enterprises by local authorities. But for the 64-year-old Jindal to venture into auto, he must first sort out the legal troubles that cropped up after the deal was announced. The businessman is being investigated by police after a woman accused him of sexual assault, an allegation he has denied.

Adani’s legal and regulatory troubles over alleged share-price manipulation, violation of listing rules, and undisclosed related-party transactions are mostly in the rearview mirror. His latest move is to infuse fresh capital into renewable energy, where he’s already the country’s No. 1 producer. As for proximity to Modi, which Adani says he has never used to gain an unfair advantage, only a surprise victory for the Congress Party-led alliance of opposition parties could put it under scrutiny. Investors, though, have all but discounted that risk after the prime minister’s party won key state polls in northern India earlier in December. Adani Enterprises shares jumped 25 per cent over two days. For the first time, the capitalization of the overall Indian market swelled to $4 trillion.

That gives a taste of what to expect if Modi wins a third term. Assuming an unchanged political landscape, what investors will want from the national team in 2024 is a here-and-now recipe for value creation. Ambani, 66, needs to take his telecom and retail units public, take control of Walt Disney Co’s Indian media assets, and start commercial production at his new solar-module factory. Tata will have to show that it can make a go of its expensive super-app ambition and turn Air India around. Jindal will have to demonstrate that his personal legal troubles won’t stymie expansion — not just in electric cars, but also in cement and ports, where his interests may collide against Adani’s.

Adani’s most visible undertaking in 2024 will be a controversial makeover of a large Mumbai shantytown. Under the deal, future skyscrapers in the commercial capital may have to pay billions of dollars to his project. Builders are grumbling, but Adani investors can’t wait for the cash registers to start ringing.

Now that Adani has seen off the short-seller attack that cratered the equity value of his infrastructure empire by two-thirds earlier last year, the 2As are within striking distance of each other on global wealth rankings — Ambani’s net worth of $96 billion puts him just $12 billion ahead. With an assured political runway for stigmatized capitalism, one or both may soon be centi-billionaires. This in a country where 800 million people still depend on free food from the government to get by.