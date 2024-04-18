The Kamala Harris moment has arrived

In October, The Atlantic's Elaina Plott Calabro profiled Harris under the headline "The Kamala Harris Problem," writing that "Harris's reputation has never quite recovered" from some early blunders during her term. The article includes a particularly blunt quote from former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod about a perceived risk aversion born of insecurity: "It looked as if she didn't know where to plant her feet. That she wasn't sort of grounded, that she didn't know exactly who she was."