The language of silence

Filled with some magic, mischief, love and hatred, tales in Mahabharatha have a narrative one can learn from. Each character owned a dedicated role. Sahadeva, the youngest of the Pandava brothers, was a gifted astrologer and a learned man. His swordsmanship was well acclaimed all around Southeast Asia. Known for his accurate predictions of past and future, he could foresee the events of the great Kurukshetra War and its destruction well before it actually took place. He could have easily stopped this colossal death and carnage had he spoken up about what he knew. But he was warned by Lord Krishna that his head could split into pieces if he revealed the events beforehand and thus was forced to remain silent. But he put this silence to his advantage by asking Krishna to protect his brothers and ensuring no harm comes to the Pandava clan. In the words of Rumi, “In silence there’s eloquence. Stop weaving and see how the pattern improves. The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear.”