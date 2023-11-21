The last thing cricket needs is Saudi money

Unlike rugby and soccer, cricket isn’t played in the rain. So, as the rain increases, so do match disruptions. In England, for example, the rate of rain-affected matches has more than doubled since 2011. The effect on cricket facilities is also extreme. In South Africa, drought is affecting water available for irrigation of cricket grounds; in England, increased heat and precipitation encourages the growth of damaging fungus. In each case, costs go up and — equally important — the nature of the game changes as players adjust to wetter or drier conditions.