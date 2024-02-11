The loss of Bharatanatyam music’s nattuvanar origins and aesthetic

These qualities are missing from Bharatanatyam music today, irrespective of the social identity of the singer. What we hear is a kind of aural sanitisation and correctness. Even when an old varnam composed by the Tanjore quartet is presented, there is a mechanisation in its presentation. Musicians use phrases such as “music is in their blood” to explain the difference. These are convenient euphemisms that allow us to ignore this serious problem of aesthetics. It is the intention behind their singing that gives the music that quality. I will hypothesize that in the music rendered by the nattuvanars and dancers from the hereditary community, there is an inherent understanding of the abstract. This allows for a rasa that is not bound by the norms or obsessions of navarasa! This is observable even in the manner they speak about raga, laya or composition. Along with the rigour and attention to detail, there is a non-cultivated carefree-ness. The bhakti-fication and brahminisation of Bharatanatyam has stripped its music of this embracing expanse.