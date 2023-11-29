The many states of Karnataka

The state’s multitudinous syncretic practices are visible across Karnataka, from the coast influenced by Christianity and Islam to the urban landscape of Bengaluru, which hosts the Karaga festival. This diversity is also evident in the fields of literature and cricket. The state has the second-highest number of Jnanpith Award winners. Some of the award recipients, like Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Da. Ra. Bendre, or Girish Karnad, were not native Kannada speakers, with some even being English professors. The same diversity is reflected in state cricket. From the likes of Brijesh Patel and Rahul Dravid to the present crop of K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Manish Pandey, the dressing room has had a smattering of cricketers who are not native Kannada speakers. This diversity has not stymied progress, nor have there been reports of language-based parochialism. Several centuries of shifting boundaries and people from diverse backgrounds and cultures are what make Karnataka the vibrant confluence that it is today. There is not one Karnataka, but many contained within the one we know. And that is what we should be celebrating as this Rajotasava month comes to an end.