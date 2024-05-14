Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supreme Court quashes plea seeking ban on PM Narendra Modi from polls

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 09:48 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 09:48 IST

Comments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

Published 14 May 2024, 09:48 IST
