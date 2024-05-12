The Modi meltdown from March to May

If that was not enough, Modi took the entire nation by shock when he uttered the name ‘Adani’ publicly for the first time in 10 years. In a speech recently, he alleged that the two business tycoons, Adani and Ambani, sent loads of ‘black money in a tempo’ to the Congress party. This was a stunning and strange strategy by Modi. A sitting Prime Minister admits that the two largest business groups in the country have “loads of black money”, which immediately begs the question -- why does he not have them investigated and the money seized immediately? Evidently, this charge and allegation by Modi on Adani, Ambani and the Congress reeks of panic. Again, what explains this steep descent in the tone of Modi’s speeches from the audacity of ‘400 paar’ confidence in March to the frailty of a “Adani tempo load of black money to Congress” whine in May?