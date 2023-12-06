The murky uses of India’s private credit funds

By Andy Mukherjee

There are plenty of high-performing private investment vehicles in India, but it’s the few that are being set up for dubious purposes that may bring harsher regulatory scrutiny to the country’s most rapidly expanding asset class.

So far, the most egregious use of these so-called alternative investment funds has been by nonbank finance companies, several of whom have employed these bespoke structures for pure regulatory arbitrage.

When it looked like their big-ticket borrowers, especially real-estate projects, were going to default, some financiers took recourse to new funds tailormade for them by Wall Street firms. Investors who pooled money were issued senior securities, earning them interest. The finance company also contributed, but in a smaller junior tranche that ranks lower down in the repayment pecking order and is the first to absorb any losses.

The private funds then lent money to the same stressed borrowers who, in turn, repaid their original loans and avoided bankruptcy proceedings. Finance companies were happy, too, since any mark-to-market losses on the securities they now held would be far lower than the provisioning burden they would have had to bear in case of soured credit.

This is how at least some shadow lenders in India have “evergreened” their loan books to avoid being on the radar of the Reserve Bank of India, their regulator. But the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock-market watchdog, has cottoned on to the sleight of hand. According to a Reuters report in October, the SEBI has detected at least a dozen cases involving $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion where alternative investment funds have been misused to sidestep other financial regulators including the RBI.

The amounts involved may be small, but the problem with such shady practices is that they invariably lead to stiff regulation. And that could slow down the blistering growth of alternative funds, a broad category that includes venture capital, private equity, real estate funds, and private credit. A prominent Mumbai-based PE investor pointed out to me that it’s mostly the Wall Street firms that sponsored the cute structures. The same marquee buyout specialists will be the first to complain when, as a direct consequence, regulation in India takes a sterner turn. The lawyers who advised on these deals would wash their hands off.

Currently, it’s international investors who dominate the alternative-asset landscape in the world’s most-loved emerging market. But a rising number of affluent Indians are also looking at them for returns superior to what they can get from public equity, debt and residential real estate. For a growing class of high-net-worth individuals, the minimum ticket size — 10 million rupees ($120,000) — is not a showstopper.